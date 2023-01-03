Walkers warned after four Merseyside beach mud rescues
Beach walkers have been warned about "very soft mud" after seven people and a dog were saved in four rescues.
Three walkers were pulled from the mud on Crosby Beach in Sefton at about 12:30 GMT on Monday and one was rescued off Leasowe, Wirral, at about 15:00.
Two more walkers and a man and his dog were also pulled free on Crosby Beach later in the afternoon.
HM Coastguard's Richard Brighton said while the Merseyside coastline was beautiful, it could also be dangerous.
He said the beaches contained "areas of very soft mud [which] people can easily get stuck in".
"This is a beautiful stretch of coastline and we want people to enjoy it, but it can be dangerous," he added.
"If you do become stuck in the mud, our advice is to stay calm, try and spread your weight as much as possible."
