Christmas Eve shooting: Response to Elle Edwards' death praised
- Published
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at a pub on Christmas Eve have praised the public for coming forward to help after receiving nearly 150 pieces of intelligence.
Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December.
Merseyside Police said it had received "CCTV and important information about individuals and wider tensions".
Three people arrested over the shooting have since been released.
Ms Edwards, who was not the target of the attack, was hit in the head as several shots were fired towards the entrance of the pub.
Four men were also injured, including a 28-year-old who was critically hurt. The force said his condition was no longer life-threatening.
'Family deserve answers'
A police representative said the information it had received in the past 10 days had "been passed on either directly to us or confidentially through the Crimestoppers charity" and a number of lines of inquiry were "currently being explored".
Det Supt Sue Coombs said it was "a fast-moving and complex investigation and each piece of information is a vital piece of the puzzle to help us to understand what happened".
"I would like to personally thank each and every person who has already come forward to tell us what they know," she said.
She added that people should continue to "come forward and tell us what they know".
"Even though we have received a lot of information from the public, it is still important that people continue to speak to us.
"The people responsible for Elle's death do not deserve to be protected and Elle's family deserve answers."
Paying tribute on social media on Monday, Lucy Edwards said her older sister was "her best friend and the "kindest person ever", while Ms Edwards's father said his daughter had been "the most beautiful and bright star" at a police press conference on Friday.
