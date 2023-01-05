St Helens panto offers 'pay what you can' tickets
- Published
A theatre in St Helens is making its final pantomime show of the season "pay what you can" as people struggle with the cost of living crisis.
Cinderella's finale at the Theatre Royal will be on 8 January.
The cast, including Coronation Street's Kimberly Hart-Simpson, told in a Facebook video how they wanted to do something "really special".
"Every child and family should get the opportunity the experience the magic of pantomime," they said.
Regal Entertainments said it was "our gesture to those most in need in this time or crisis".
The theatre company added: "We kindly request for this not to be seen as a freebie or something to take advantage of."
The panto also stars 13-year-old ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, who was runner-up in Britain's Got Talent and promises "real Shetland ponies, enchanted pumpkins and a sparkling fairy-tale carriage".