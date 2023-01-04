Cat stuck in car's wheel arch for five days rescued in Runcorn
- Published
A cat that became trapped under the engine of a car has been rescued after the driver unwittingly drove around for five days with the moggy onboard.
Spider was lucky to survive after climbing into a gap above the wheel arch while seeking some warmth during the recent cold snap, the RSPCA said.
He was only discovered when the woman stopped to put air in her tyres at a garage in Runcorn, Cheshire.
Spider has since been reunited with his owners, who live three miles away.
RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly said: "He was dehydrated, so he needed to be put on a drip at the RSPCA hospital for 48 hours.
"But other than that he only received a few minor burns, so it was a lucky escape considering how long he was trapped for."
The unfortunate feline was prised from his confinement when firefighters at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service removed the car wheel, allowing Ms Pengilly to grab the cat.
"Spider's owners live in Frodsham and they were overjoyed to see him again as he had been missing from home for two-and-a-half weeks," she said.