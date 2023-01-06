Liverpool outlines bid to end 'everyday' violence against women
- Published
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson has launched a programme to end "everyday" violence against women and girls in the city.
Data recorded by the city council found that among the 250,000 women about a third have or will experience violence in their lifetime.
The mayor warned the figures would continue to rise unless action was taken.
Ms Anderson's violence prevention plan will follow five key steps.
It comes after Liverpool has seen a surge of violent deaths in recent months, including the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, while Ashley Dale, 28, was shot in her own home in Old Swan.
In neighbouring Wallasey, beautician Elle Edwards was shot and killed in a pub on Christmas Eve.
Central to the three-year strategy will be improving the response to victims.
She also promised a more robust approach to perpetrators and efforts to "change the narrative" to ensure women and girls feel safe in "calling out misogyny and inappropriate behaviour from boys and men".
Ms Anderson pledged to make changes to governance and accountability, to ensure abuse can be better reported and that sustainable funding for victims' services would be put in place.
Recent deaths across Merseyside were something Ms Anderson said weighed heavily on her mind.
'It's got worse'
She said: "I don't think we're that much different than any other core city, but I have had two weeks in office where three women have died.
"That's not something I anticipated and I feel responsible as the mayor of the city.
"I suppose those examples are very visible but women die every day, as a result of violence, whether it's domestic abuse or being caught up in gun and knife crime.
"It's an everyday occurrence and it's got worse, during the pandemic domestic abuse increased."
Ms Anderson called on everyone to play a part in the plan - particularly men.
She said: "We need men. It's not a women-only issue. It's really hard to balance around perpetrator work and support for victims but if we don't tackle perpetrators, and we don't tackle men's behaviour in this equation, we're never going to change."
In addition to the strategy, the city has secured more than £800,000 from the Home Office to increase uniformed police presence around transport hubs and on key bus routes.