Man who fled Liverpool Crown Court after sentence hands himself in
- Published
A man who leapt from the dock and escaped from court seconds after being handed a jail term has been taken into custody after handing himself in.
Nicholas Bunclark, 30, was sentenced to 16 months on Tuesday after being found guilty of assaulting a man at a hostel in Southport, in November 2021.
He fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff.
Merseyside Police said Bunclark had been "remanded into custody after speaking with police".
