Ashley Dale: Car sought over Old Swan back garden shooting seized
- Published
Police investigating the death of a woman who was shot in her back garden have seized a car.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found in the early hours of 21 August last year with a gunshot wound to her body in Old Swan, Liverpool.
She was not believed to be the intended target, her inquest was told.
Merseyside Police said the grey Hyundai i30, which officers had earlier released CCTV footage of, had been taken to be forensically examined.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information on the car and its movements. A clip showed the car in Page Moss, a few miles from the attack on the evening of the shooting.
Ch Insp Cath Cummings said police believed the car had been driven in Dovecot and Page Moss, including on Pilch Lane.
She said: "I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car.
"This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices."
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with Ms Dale's death, but no-one has been charged.
Her family said since her death "life has become a living nightmare".
Ms Dale was one of four people who were killed in a week on Merseyside.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on 16 August, while Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park on 22 August.
Later that day, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Dovecot.