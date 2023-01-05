HMP Liverpool officers to face trial over inmate's death
- Published
Two prison officers charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the death of an inmate will face a trial in November, a court has heard.
Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst and senior officer Rachel Jameson were charged after Anthony Paine, 35, ended his own life at HMP Liverpool in 2018.
Mr Fairhurst, 63 and of Chorley, and Ms Jameson, 31 and of Prescot, also face a charge of breaching health and safety.
They did not enter pleas at Liverpool Crown Court at a hearing earlier.
Mr Paine, who had severe mental health problems, had been jailed for 18 months in January 2018 for affray and endangering the public after climbing on to a roof.
He died in hospital on 19 February 2018 after being found in his cell.
Friends and family members sat in one part of the public gallery for the hearing, while Mr Paine's father sat on the other side of the court.
Mr Fairhurst, of Belmont Drive, and Ms Jameson, of Middleton Drive, were told by Judge David Aubrey that their trial would begin on 20 November.
Both officers were released on unconditional bail.
The charges of gross negligence manslaughter and failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in November 2022, following an investigation by Merseyside Police.
