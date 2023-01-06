Plans to transform area around Chester railway station revealed
Up to 600 homes, a multi-storey car park and new walking and cycling routes could be created around Chester's railway station under new proposals.
A new framework for the area, known as the Chester City Gateway, has been unveiled.
The proposals come from Cheshire West and Chester Council, Network Rail and a developer.
A series of public consultation events will take place over the next few weeks.
A draft framework for the area has been published and the team behind it said it was focused on ideas which would be used to attract investment, support funding bids and guide future planning applications.
The scheme is led by a partnership between Cheshire West and Chester Council, Network Rail and government-owned developer LCR, which focuses on schemes linked to the railways.
The partners said the plans would transform the area around the station and improve walking and cycling routes.
Proposals include closing part of Station Road to private vehicles to create more space in front of the station and building a multi-storey car park, potentially on the existing Chester Station West car park.
Other plans include a cycle and e-scooter hire hub and new bus stops and a new pedestrian and cycling bridge adjacent to Hoole Bridge.
The council agreed to produce a masterplan for the area in January 2020 and a planning application has recently been submitted for a revamp of Chester railway station.
Richard Beacham from Cheshire West and Chester Council said the development was a "pivotal opportunity for transformational change".
"Over the next 10 years, this new Strategic Regeneration Framework will help the council achieve our ambitions for the Gateway to deliver new homes, jobs, community assets, and public realm and transport improvements," he said.
Peter Rowe from developer LCR said the area around the station was "not fit for purpose".
"Through these ambitious plans, we want to create a place that more accurately reflects the design of the wider city and offers a more welcoming gateway for those who live, work and visit the area," he said.
A four-week consultation is running until 3 February and once completed, a final document will go before Cheshire West and Chester Council's cabinet.
