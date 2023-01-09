Cunard celebrates 100 years of onboard photographs
- Published
Cruise line Cunard will celebrate 100 years of onboard photographs with a special exhibition.
Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant are among archive pictures which capture life on board Cunard's ships over the last century.
Photographer Mary McCartney, daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul, will curate the Sea Views exhibition of 100 images.
The public is also being asked to share photographs taken onboard to be considered for the display.
Ms McCartney said: "I'm looking forward to exploring the archives and the crowdsourced images to hand-pick a portfolio of iconic images that will reflect a century of luxury travel."
The display, which will showcase changing styles from fashion to food, interior design and activities, marks 100 years since onboard photographers were introduced to the ships and the first-ever round-the-world cruise on the Laconia.
Cunard was founded in Liverpool and the company's head office remained there for 128 years until 1967.
The Cunard Building forms one third of the the city's iconic Three Graces at the Pier Head.
Cunard president Sture Myrmell said: "We're extremely proud of Cunard's 183-year history and particularly the fact we pioneered the round-the-world voyage 100 years ago.
"What better way to celebrate this centenary anniversary than by curating a fantastic selection of images from our guests who've travelled with us."
Sian Wilks, Cunard archivist at the University of Liverpool Library, said: "With over 14,000 images stored in the Cunard archives in Liverpool - the founding home port of Cunard Line - we have a wealth of memories from the 1920s to present day to choose from."
The exhibition will go on display later this year.
