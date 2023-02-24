Liverpool internet café attack: Men and boy, 14, jailed for murder
Four men and a 14-year-old boy have been jailed for attacking and murdering an 18-year-old man at an internet café.
Michael Toohey died in hospital after a "brutal assault" in Liverpool on 16 April 2022.
Brothers Keiron Williams, 28; Anthony Williams, 32; and Michael Williams, 25, along with Steven McInerney, 34, and the teenager were convicted following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
The judge said the attack was part of a drugs turf war.
The five defendants all pleaded not guilty to the offence at a hearing on 14 November.
Keiron Williams, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 18 years.
Anthony Williams and Michael Williams, both of Walton, Liverpool, and McInerney, of no fixed address, all received the same sentence.
The 14-year-old boy was sentenced to life detention, to serve a minimum of eight years.
Mr Toohey was chased into an internet café on Liverpool's London Road on a Saturday afternoon.
Police said there had been a dispute between rival drugs gangs in that area.
Judge David Aubrey KC said the boy made a phone call to Keiron Williams to tell him that Mr Toohey was in the area. He said this was effectively a "call to arms with the intention that Michael was to be taught a lesson".
The judge said that during the attack, Keiron Williams told Mr Toohey: "I am going to stab you. I will not let you go. I will tell you who the gangster is."
The judge added that he was satisfied the attack was part of a drugs turf war. He described it as "swift, brutal, ferocious and sustained".
In a victim impact statement, Mr Toohey's family said: "Michael… had his whole life ahead of him; he had a baby on the way. He had started to turn his life around. Michael was excited and making future plans for the arrival of his baby, wanting to leave the past behind him.
"Our mother cries constantly and refuses to leave her bed for days on end, often waking up screaming in the night. We have watched our mother and father deteriorate from fun-loving parents and grandparents into the heartbroken souls they've become."
"Michael ran for his life that fatal day and begged to be saved."
Det Ch Insp Stephen McGrath of Merseyside Police said: "Michael's death illustrates the devastation that acts of violence have not just on the victim, but on families, friends, those who witnessed it, including people who work in the emergency services, and the wider community.
"Those involved in serious and organised crime need to understand they are masters of their own destiny. The choices they make can change lives and they must accept responsibility for their actions."
Jack Knox, 20; David Shelley, 26; Callum Howell, 21; and Matthew Wynn, 25, all of Kirkby, were found not guilty of Mr Toohey's murder.
