Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Memorial garden plan for schoolgirl shot dead
Plans are being made to create a memorial garden for nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot and killed in her home in Liverpool.
Olivia died when a man with a gun opened fire after chasing a convicted burglar into her house in the Dovecot are of the city in August.
Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting.
Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has denied charges of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent.
Community groups, faith leaders and councillors want to create the memorial on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot, and have been in touch with the family.
West Derby MP Ian Byrne, who is coordinating the plan, said: "The aim of this wonderful project is to turn a piece of unloved land into a community green space, named in memory of Olivia and to benefit local children now and for future generations.
"The community here in Dovecot wants to honour Olivia and a memorial park in the heart of Olivia's community seems a fitting way to do this."
Mr Cashman is due to stand trial at Manchester Crown Court on 6 March.
