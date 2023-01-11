Christmas Eve pub shooting: Murder arrest over death of Elle Edwards
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a woman at a pub on Christmas Eve.
Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.
Merseyside Police previously said she was not believed to have been the target of the shooting.
The force said a 22-year-old man from Wirral had been arrested "following enquiries in mid-Wales".
A 23-year-old woman, also from Wirral, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three people who were previously arrested over the shooting have since been released.
