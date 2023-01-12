William and Kate make first appearance since Harry memoir published
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first public engagement since the Duke of Sussex's controversial memoirs went on sale.
William and Catherine waved to well-wishers as they officially opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
Prince Harry's autobiography Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book in history.
The book includes stories of a fraught relationship between Prince Harry and his elder brother.
During their visit the prince and princess met staff at the hospital, which has become the biggest British hospital to provide all in-patients with ensuite rooms.
The 646-bed venue became operational in autumn, taking over from the old Liverpool Royal Hospital.
The hospital's opening was delayed by five years - partly due to the collapse of construction firm Carillion - with costs spiralling from £335m to an estimated £1bn-plus.
Recently, more than 30 senior medics wrote in a letter that they were "ashamed and demoralised" by the standards they could provide in the new A&E.
They described it as "overcrowded, chaotic and unpleasant".
The NHS trust that runs the site said it had made positive progress since the letter, which was dated in November.
Prince Harry's autobiography includes claims the Prince of Wales physically attacked Harry and teased him about his panic attacks, and that the King put his own interests above Harry's and was jealous of the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.
The autobiography sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release date on Tuesday, a new record according to its publisher Penguin Random House.