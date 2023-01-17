Almost 300 NHS Mersey Care workers to go on strike
- Published
Almost 300 health care workers at Mersey Care will take strike action this week over pay, a union has said.
Members of GMB, including nurses, health care assistants, support staff, cleaners and admin staff will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday.
GMB organiser Mike Buoey said: "Staff are furious - they can't take any more."
The trust said emergency care and other critical services such as maternity departments will be open as usual.
It said the industrial action was expected to affect services at Clock View Hospital in Walton, Windsor House in Liverpool and Whalley in Clitheroe, Lancashire.
Mr Buoey said the staff have "had their livelihoods choked by a decade of pay cuts".
Dr Fiona Lemmens, deputy medical director at NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, said: "The NHS will do everything it can to go ahead with planned procedures - especially for patients in greatest clinical need - and will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled.
"If you have not been contacted, please attend your appointment as planned."
Nurses are preparing to walk out on Wednesday and Thursday, following the two strike days before Christmas.
