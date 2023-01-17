Liverpool winter weather produces stunning city views
Snow and early morning mist combined to create enchanting wintry scenes across Merseyside.
Photographer Peter Byrne captured a surreal Liverpool skyline with the city's landmark Liver Birds silhouetted against the rising sun.
Elsewhere, BBC Weather Watchers also caught the mood as a blanket of ice formed across the region's landscapes.
But there were also scenes of travel disruption as frozen roads caused chaos for drivers during rush hour.
A yellow weather warning remains in place until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, with challenging conditions expected to continue.
