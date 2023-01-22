Exhibition explores life in Liverpool's Chinatown
Family photo albums tell the story of life in Europe's oldest Chinatown in a new display in Liverpool.
The Chinese and British exhibition explores the impact of Chinese culture in British society and reflects on what it means to be Liverpudlian Chinese.
The city's Chinatown, which developed in the 1850s, is the oldest in Europe.
Founder of the Liverpool Chinatown Heritage Trust, Allan Chan, said the display "uncovers the challenges" faced by British Chinese people.
"Chinese communities have been calling the UK home for much longer than many realise - more so for the Liverpudlian Chinese, who arrived here during the 19th Century," he said.
"The curators have worked with the local Chinese community to bring a local context to the exhibition, by using photographs, manuscripts and interviews - and it uncovers the challenges that British Chinese people have encountered through the centuries, and some that continue to this day."
He added: "It also celebrates the history and impact of our vibrant community and helps people to understand what it means to be both Chinese and British."
Artefacts and clothing feature in the display which reveals the role the Chinese community on the economic and cultural heritage of the city.
Liverpool City Council's Harry Doyle said the exhibition celebrates "the heritage and cultural significance of Chinese British communities who have been part of our rich history for hundreds of years".
The Chinese and British exhibition is a partnership with the British Library Living Knowledge Network, Liverpool Libraries and Information Services, The Sound Agents and the local Liverpool Chinese community and runs at Liverpool Central Library until 31 March.
