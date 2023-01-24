Crosby Beach drowning prompts defibrillator appeal
A defibrillator has been installed at a Merseyside beach following a student's drowning.
Hamza Mansoor died at Crosby Beach in summer 2021, with four other men surviving.
Local taxi driver Steven Calder, who attempted to resuscitate Hamza, later raised more than £10,000 for the life-saving device.
It is the second defibrillator to be set up in the area, just metres from where Hamza lost his life.
Mr Calder's appeal was supported by beach cafe owner Brian Williams, and together they set up The Prevention and Awareness of Drowning Foundation, raising money for defibrillators on the coastline.
The Oliver King Foundation, set up in memory of a 12-year old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest during a swimming race, has also being helping.
The first device was fitted near the coastguard station while the new one is in place to the side of the United Utilities pumping station on Mariners Road.
Mr Calder said: "Having a defibrillator nearby can be the difference between life and death, but sadly we didn't have access to one to help Hamza.
"Should another tragic incident like this happen there will be a better chance of a happier outcome."
The defibrillators are accessible with a code that can be provided by dialling 999.
They do not require any training to use as simple instructions are given.
Steven Wong, of United Utilities, said the firm was pleased to be able to offer a home for the defibrillator and "whilst hoping it is never needed" he said it was "reassuring" to know it is there.
Mr Calder said: "We're grateful to United Utilities and also to everyone who has donated towards this potentially life saving kit."
