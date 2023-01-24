Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter
- Published
An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game.
Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November.
He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge of racially aggravated public order at South Sefton Magistrates' Court.
Gillespie was fined a total of £470 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £140.
Merseyside Police said a steward and police officer responded to the incident during the game, which Everton lost 2-0.
They were assisted by fans nearby and Gillespie was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order.
Det Con Mike Volynchook said: "It is pleasing to see this outcome, which shows just how seriously police, football clubs and the courts take such hate crimes in our football stadia.
"Such abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and people like Gillespie do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans in the region."
An Everton Football Club spokesperson added the club has a "zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination and harassment".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk