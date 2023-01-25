Sir Paul McCartney's Beatles photos to grace gallery relaunch
Photographs taken by Sir Paul McCartney in the early days of The Beatles are to go on show at the National Portrait Gallery when it reopens after three years of refurbishments.
Sir Paul offered the images, taken between December 1963 and February 1964, after coming across them in 2020.
The intimate shots chart the early days of Beatlemania and the band's first television appearance in the US.
Gallery director Dr Nicholas Cullinan said they were "really extraordinary".
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will run between 28 June and 1 October as one of two major exhibitions that will launch the London gallery's summer programme.
The three-month period the images document was an important one for the Liverpool band, taking in their meteoric rise to global superstardom, their record-breaking appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show and the four-piece's youngest member George Harrison's 21st birthday.
Dr Cullinan said Sir Paul's exhibition was "very interesting".
"Actually [he] approached us... back in 2020 and said he had found these photographs which he remembered taking but thought had been lost," he said.
"We sat down with him and began going through the photographs and they are really extraordinary."
He said to be able to look at the previously unseen images of "such a well-documented, such a famous and important cultural moment" was amazing, particularly because they were "taken by someone who was really, as the exhibition title alludes, in the eye of the storm, looking outside at what was happening".
The gallery, which has been closed since 2020 to refurbish the building, redisplay the collection, create new gallery spaces and improve access with a new entrance, will also host Yevonde: Life and Colour from 22 June to 15 October, an exhibition which will explore the life and career of the 20th Century colour-photography pioneer Yevonde.
It reopens on 22 June.
