Calls for statue to honour Liverpool station cat
A statue in memory of a cat which frequented a Liverpool railway station for 13 years should be built in its honour, fans of the feline have said.
The mischievous moggy, named Paul Newman after the Hollywood star, died this week aged 15.
The pedigree Bengal became "a little legend" for people passing through Liverpool South Parkway station.
A Facebook page following his antics over the years has almost 5,000 followers.
His owner, local resident Steff Hudson, said he brought people "a lot of joy".
"He loved people so he found a niche here because people always stopped to say hello to him because he always stopped to say hello to them," she said.
"I was very lucky because he was mine, but he was also all of theirs as well and he gave them a lot of joy."
In a tweet Merseyrail said: "We are sad to hear that Paul, our much loved feline friend often found at Liverpool South Parkway, has passed away. He will be missed."
Katie Murray, who works at the station, said: "He was just the king of the castle and this was his castle."
Station assistant Ian Healey said he always looked "dead happy with himself" and "was a little legend".
Following the announcement of his death Paul's fans took to the Facebook page, to share memories of their furry friend.
His owner, Ms Hudson, said she would have "no objection" to a statue in his honour "as long as it was a good likeness to him because he was very, very handsome, like his namesake".
