Frodsham Town Council doubles residents' tax bill
A town council is to double the amount of money it demands from local residents to fund its running costs.
Frodsham Town Council will increase its precept - the sum households pay on top of their council tax - to £351,921 for the 2023/24 financial year.
The local authority said the rise was needed because of a number of large projects in the Cheshire town.
A Band D household's precept will rise from £46.94 in 2022/23 to £94.20 during the financial year starting in April.
While borough councils and unitary authorities can only raise council tax by a limited amount, parish and town councils have no such restrictions.
Frodsham Town Council said it had committed to two large projects.
These were works on Memorial Hill including a new path, landscape works and tree planting, and the creation of a new children's play area on Ship Street.
The council said it had only requested £175,000 last year because of "generous" financial reserves at that time.
However, it said it had been advised by its auditor that it was "not appropriate" for a council of its size to hold reserves of more than three months' worth of costs.
As such, the council committed to large projects in the town.
A spokesman said the council tax hike decision had not been taken lightly.
"As a community, Frodsham has a lot to be proud of and the best way to offer support is by accepting the inevitable rise to the precept, and focussing on supporting each other as the nation navigates these difficult times," it said.
Cheshire West and Chester Council plans to increase council tax by 4.99% for the same period.
