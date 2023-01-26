Liverpool manslaughter arrests after Old Swan house fire
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fire at the home of an elderly man in Liverpool.
George Redmond, 76, died in hospital two weeks after the blaze in Dorien Road, Old Swan, on 1 September.
Paying tribute to Mr Redmond at the time, his family said they were "beyond heartbroken", describing him as "a lovely husband, dad and granddad".
Detectives are now questioning the suspects, aged 46, 36 and 26.
The men, from Leigh, Warrington and St Helens, were also held on suspicion of Class A drugs offences.
