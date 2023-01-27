Three men jailed for Liverpool kidnap and shooting

Three men jailedMerseyside Police
The gang put their victim through a "terrifying ordeal", police say

Three men who kidnapped and shot a man have been jailed.

Carl MacDowall, Kieran Kristensen and Carlton Mullen, all 23, kidnapped their victim at gunpoint as he left his flat in Liverpool on 15 December 2020.

They took him to Ramsbrook Lane in Widnes, assaulted and shot him and left him in the road, Merseyside Police said.

He was later taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after the "terrifying ordeal".

MacDowall, Kristensen and Mullen, of Halewood, were jailed at Liverpool Crown Court after being convicted of kidnap, wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

MacDowall and Mullen were sentenced to 20 years and Kristensen was given a 16-year jail term.

Det Insp John Mullen said: "The victim was put through a terrifying ordeal by MacDowall, Kristensen and Mullen.

"Sadly, we know that the consequences of carrying and using a gun can be catastrophic for families and our communities.

"Thanks to the painstaking efforts of our officers to link their every move to this violent crime MacDowall, Kristensen and Mullen will spend a considerable amount of time in prison."

