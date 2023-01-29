Haydock crash: Man dies after being hit by car
- Published
A pedestrian who was struck by a car in a village near St Helens has died, Merseyside Police has said.
The man, aged in his 60s, was hit by a black Toyota in Liverpool Road, Haydock, at about 16:05 GMT on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries. Police appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.