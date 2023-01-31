Hillsborough disaster: Police to respond to Bishop's report
Police will be the first major public body to respond to a five-year-old report on the Hillsborough disaster.
The National Police Chiefs Council and the College of Policing will publish a joint response later on behalf of all police forces in England and Wales.
They are responding to a report published by the former Bishop of Liverpool James Jones in November 2017.
He was asked to review the experiences of the families to ensure their pain and suffering was never repeated.
He was commissioned by the then-Home Secretary Theresa May.
Bishop James Jones has criticised the fact that the government is yet to respond to his report.
He said: "I think we have to put ourselves in the shoes of the families.
"This year it'll be 34 years since the tragedy and it's over five years since the government had the report.
"For them to wait for so long for a response to these 25 points of learning is intolerable, and adds to their pain.
"I think in some instances it even affects their own grieving."
Ninety-seven Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed as a result of a crush on the terraces at the Hillsborough Stadium at the Sheffield Wednesday ground in April 1989.
One of those who died was 18-year-old James Aspinall.
His mother Margaret has campaigned for justice along with other bereaved families.
She said: "I remember writing to someone in government to say 'I hope this report doesn't get put on a shelf gathering dust for years like other things in the past have done'.
"We are now into 2023. How long does it take to read a report to come out with your findings of what you think should happen?"
The response later on Tuesday from the NPCC and College of Policing is understood to include the first ever apology on behalf of all 43 police forces in England and Wales.
It will also summarise progress made by the police, to respond to many of the Bishop's recommendations which included a charter for bereaved families, and improvements in the identification of disaster victims.
There are calls for there to be a Hillsborough Law which would help victims of future mass tragedies.
A government spokesperson said: "The Hillsborough disaster was a devastating tragedy and we recognise the significant impact it continues to have on those affected, their families and communities.
"Our full response to this report will be published in due course and we will engage with the Hillsborough families prior to publication."