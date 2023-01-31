Lorry consumed by fireball on M62 in Liverpool
A fire service image shows flame shooting into the night sky as a fireball engulfs a lorry on a motorway.
It happened on the M62 in Liverpool at about 21:00 GMT on Monday.
Part of the route is closed eastboound on Tuesday morning between junction 7 at Rainhill Stoops and junction 8 at Burtonwood.
The vehicle - gutted in the blaze - is being recovered which is expected to take several hours.
The road would stay closed while it was resurfaced, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.
In a separate incident on the M62 at about 04:30 GMT on Tuesday, two lorries crashed between junction 10 Croft Interchange and junction 11 Birchwood, Cheshire.
