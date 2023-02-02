Eurovision: Council seeks volunteers for stellar event
A search has begun for volunteers to help give "a warm Liverpool welcome" to visitors during the Eurovision Song Contest.
The global music event will see events take place across the city centre between 1 and 14 May.
Liverpool City Council is seeking 500 "friendly and approachable people" to help at the Tourist Information Centre, Eurovision Village and transport hubs.
Councillor Harry Doyle said would-be volunteers would play "a vital role".
The cabinet member for culture said: "The complexity around staging an event of this scale won't surprise anyone.
"There is a dedicated team of people working hard behind the scenes with the ambition and determination to stage an unforgettable Eurovision which will do the UK and Ukraine proud.
"Our volunteers will play a vital role in helping us achieve this."
The council, which is looking for people to help scan event tickets, meet and greet visitors and welcome artists to backstage areas in the Eurovision Village, said it was a "chance to be at the heart of" the event.
"Enthusiastic volunteers are what make our events great," Mr Doyle added.
"Visitors from Europe and beyond will descend on our city from May, and despite potential language barriers, a friendly smile from one of our team may just make someone's trip."
The council said it was looking to create "a diverse and inclusive volunteering team, with a blend of local volunteers and volunteers with knowledge of the Ukrainian language and culture".
A spokesman added it would be "a bonus" if candidates can speak a language other than English "due to the international nature of the event".
People are asked to register their interest on the Culture Liverpool website by midnight on 14 February.
