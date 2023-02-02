Liverpool Central station to close to Northern line passengers
- Published
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services as the rollout of a new fleet of Merseyrail trains continues.
Liverpool Central station will close to Northern line passengers and there will be no services on the Hunts Cross line for three days from 26 February.
Zoe Hands, Merseyrail's chief operating officer, apologised for the disruption.
She said the planned works were "vital" for the new fleet of trains, which was launched on the network last week.
"These planned works are a vital part of the modernisation of the Merseyrail network and will enable the continued roll out of the new Class 777 trains," she said.
"We would like to apologise to our passengers for the disruption that is being caused and thank them for their patience while this essential work is being carried out.
"You can be assured that we do not take the decision to close Liverpool Central station to the Northern line lightly, and only after all other options have been exhausted."
The works will see track alterations made to accommodate eight-car trains at the city centre station, which are due to operate as the roll out continues.
Liverpool Central station will close to Northern line services from 22:00 on 26 February until the end of service on 1 March.
Wirral line services will not be affected.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk