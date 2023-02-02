Ashley Dale: Two men in court over fatal back garden shooting
- Published
Two men accused of the murder of a woman who was shot in her back garden have appeared in court.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in Old Swan, Liverpool, just before 01:00 BST on 21 August.
The Knowsley Council worker died from her injuries in hospital.
James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, also faced charges of possession of a firearm with intent at Liverpool Crown Court.
The suspects, who appeared via videolink from prison, confirmed their names and ages during the hearing.
The defendants are due back in court for a plea hearing on 30 June.
A provisional trial date of 3 October was set, with the case expected to last six to eight weeks.
A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with assisting an offender.
Merseyside Police previously said Ms Dale, an environmental health officer, was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.