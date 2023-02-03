Relative claims ashes of girl found in Southport park

Casket plaque
An oak casket containing the girl's ashes was found in Hesketh Park in Southport

The ashes of a 12-year-old girl which were discovered in a park have been claimed by a relative.

Yvonne Harrison, from Preston, died on 3 February 1977 and her body was cremated at Preston Cemetery.

An oak casket containing her ashes was found last summer by Emma Lawless while on a trip to Hesketh Park in Southport, who reported her find in June to the local council.

A family member of the girl came forward following an earlier appeal.

