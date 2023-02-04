Kirkby crash: Two men die after M57 collision
- Published
A driver and his passenger have died after their car was in a collision with a lorry on a motorway.
The men, in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene near junction 6 on the M57 in Kirkby, Merseyside, at about 21:10 GMT on Friday, police said.
Another car passenger was seriously injured and remains in a stable condition in hospital.
The lorry driver stopped after the crash and is helping police with their inquiries.
Det Sgt Andy Roper said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the families of the two men who tragically died and the third man seriously injured following last night's collision.
"An investigation is under way which is in the very early stages."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact Merseyside Police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk