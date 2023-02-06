BBC want Eurovision enthusiast to do 'scouse alternative commentary'
The BBC has started a search for "a Eurovision enthusiast" to join its team and deliver "a locally-charged, scouse alternative commentary" of the event.
BBC Radio Merseyside wants someone with a "passion for Eurovision" and a "love" for Liverpool to join its team when the contest hits the city in May.
Editor Andrew Bowman said it was a chance to "have a place in history".
The station will be touring Merseyside to find its "voice of Eurovision" and people can also submit demos online.
A BBC representative said the chance to audition was open to anyone aged 18 or over and anyone interested did not have to have "any prior experience of broadcasting or radio".
"What we are looking for is your passion for Eurovision and your love and pride of Liverpool and Merseyside," they said.
"We are looking for someone who can join our broadcast team... and help us to offer a locally charged, scouse alternative commentary on the night of the Eurovision Grand Final.
"The commentary will be delivered until the interval act not during the voting."
Applicants have been asked to record a 40-second commentary on one of four Eurovision 2022 acts - Spain's Chanel, Italy's Mahmood and Blanco, Norway's Subwoofer or the UK's Sam Ryder.
Mr Bowman said Eurovision was "the greatest show on earth and it's coming to the greatest city on earth".
"We've got a fantastic opportunity for a scouse Eurovision fan to have a place in history and be part of the first ever scouse Eurovision commentary," he said.
He said the station would be giving people the chance to record an audition at six shopping centres across the next few weeks, starting at Bootle's Strand Shopping Centre from 6 to 10 February and ending at Granby Market on 4 March.
It will also be at Pyramids Shopping Centre in Birkenhead from 13 to 17 February, Liverpool's The Greatie Market on 18 February, Lagrange Arcade in St Helens from 20 to 24 February and Kirkby's St Chad's Parade from 27 February to 3 March.
The successful candidate will join a broadcast team which will also include actress and singer Claire Sweeney.
The Liverpool-born star said she was "made up" to be part the team.
"I love Eurovision and I'm so excited that it's coming to Liverpool," she said.
"It'll be the first time ever that people will be able to hear a Eurovision commentary in scouse [and] I can't wait."
The BBC said the call for submissions would close at 22:00 GMT on 12 March and the successful applicant would be "provided with training, coaching and support for the broadcast".
All the build-up, insights and analysis will be explored each week on a new BBC podcast called Eurovisioncast.
Eurovisioncast is available on BBC Sounds, or search wherever you get your podcasts from.