Eurovision venue operators owe £7.1m to Liverpool City Council
- Published
The firm which operates the host venue for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest owe about £7.1m to the local authority, a council meeting has heard.
Liverpool City Council was told the ACC Liverpool Group, which runs the M&S Bank Arena, had accrued the debt in property deals between 2015 and 2020.
The firm said the balance "will be paid prior to financial year end".
The council's finance director said it had planned for any default, as it would be "irresponsible" to ignore it.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Ian Duncan told a meeting of the finance and resources select committee that £2.5m had been put aside, which he hoped would not be called upon.
He said the use of reserves was "something you would expect to see in the event of a potential default".
He added that a payment plan was being discussed with the firm, but had yet to be signed off.
'Signing new leases'
Committee chairman Barry Kushner said anyone "who has missed one council tax payment would be annoyed by this".
"It equates to all the cuts around anti-poverty measures," he added.
In a statement, the firm's managing director Faye Dyer said the balance due "will be paid prior to financial year end" and related to "property transactions from 2015 to March 2020, following the expansion of the campus and facilitating a period in which the group successfully grew its market share and presence".
"The benefits of this support are being recouped over the longer period of investment," she said.
"We have set out a number of options for the council to recover this historical debt in our recent business plan and look forward to finalising this, alongside signing new leases, later this year."
Liverpool Council previously said it would be changing the "governance and oversight" of the site, which would include transferring responsibility for repairs and maintenance to the firm.
The arena at King's Dock is one of three venues on the site run by the firm, along with ACC Liverpool and Exhibition Centre Liverpool.
It has been the venue for many events since it opened in 2008, including the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships, and will see two shows from Sir Elton John in March before it hosts the Eurovision semi-finals and Grand Final in May.