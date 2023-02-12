Asylum protests: Teen charged over Knowsley disorder
A teenager has been charged with beating an emergency worker after disorder broke out near a hotel in Merseyside housing asylum seekers.
Jarad Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, has also been charged with violent disorder.
Merseyside Police said he was arrested after disorder in Knowsley on Friday.
A police officer and two members of the public were hurt as missiles including lit fireworks were thrown when protests turned violent.
Mr Skeete has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.
He was among 14 people arrested who are mainly from the Knowsley area.
They have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.