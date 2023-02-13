Asylum protests: Man appears in court over Knowsley disorder
A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting an emergency worker after disorder broke out near a hotel housing asylum seekers.
A police officer and two members of the public were hurt as missiles including lit fireworks were thrown when protests in Knowsley turned violent.
Jared Skeete, 19, also faced a charge of violent disorder at Wirral Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded in custody until his appearance at crown court on 13 March.
Merseyside Police said Mr Skeete, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, was arrested following the disorder in Knowsley on Friday.
Fourteen other people - 12 men and two women who were mainly from the Knowsley area - have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.
