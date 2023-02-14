Charities call for Knowsley asylum violence condemnation
- Published
Political leaders must "take a clear stand" and condemn violence against asylum seekers, charities have said.
An open letter, co-ordinated by coalition campaign Together With Refugees, warned disorder seen in Merseyside on Friday could be repeated across the UK.
Fifteen people were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley.
The letter, which has more than 100 signatories, criticised language and policies that "demonise" refugees.
It also warned of a "high risk of more premeditated extremist attacks around the country" following the protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley.
Signatories include Liverpool City of Sanctuary, Care4Calais, Share Knowsley and the Refugee Council.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has faced repeated criticism for her rhetoric describing migrants crossing the English Channel.
In November she told MPs the South Coast was facing an "invasion" of illegal migrants.
The charities said people in the asylum system had "already suffered terribly", fleeing war and persecution in places like Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria and Iran and said Britain's asylum system was "broken" with people forced into a period of "limbo" as they waited for decisions on their claims to stay in the UK.
"Having already experienced great hardship, these men, women and children who come here for protection are now faced with violence, fuelled by inflammatory language of 'invasion' and policies that demonise them," the letter said.
"The responsibility to create a system that is fair and compassionate, and brings cohesion instead of division, lies with our decision makers.
"With the high risk of more premeditated extremist attacks around the country, leaders of all parties must now take a clear stand and condemn any further violence against those who come here to find safety, and set out the action they will take to prevent it."
'Proud history'
The charities said those responsible for inciting anger and violence brought "shame on this country" and were in the minority.
Ewan Roberts, centre manager of Asylum Link Merseyside, said his area had a "proud history of welcoming refugees and the horrifying incident on Friday night does not represent the people of Knowsley".
"We urge politicians to stop using rhetoric that fuels such hatred, condemn this violence and start doing the real work of clearing the backlog instead," he said.
Former refugee Sabir Zazai, who is now chairman of Together With Refugees, which is made up of more than 500 national and local organisations, said "the very least all political leaders could do is to condemn the attack on people seeking sanctuary in our communities".
"Leaders of all political parties must call for the ending of these hostile policies and hateful language that only fuels division and anger," he said.
A Home Office spokesman said: "The Home Secretary has publicly condemned the appalling scenes outside the hotel and violence toward police officers on Friday night in Merseyside.
"The welfare of asylum seekers in our care is of the utmost importance and we will work with the police to ensure their safety."