Knowsley dispersal zone extended after clash outside asylum hotel
- Published
A police dispersal order put in place after violent disorder outside a hotel accommodating asylum seekers has been extended.
Fifteen people were arrested after protests outside the hotel in Kirkby, Knowsley last Friday.
Supt Karl Baldwin said officers would continue "to ensure there is no repeat" of the behaviour.
The dispersal zone would be in place until Friday night, seven days after the clash, Merseyside Police said.
A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder outside the Suites Hotel.
A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers.
The dispersal zone includes an area near to the hotel and the A580 East Lancashire Road junction with the M57, but traffic would not be affected, police confirmed.
Additional police patrols will be in the area.
"We have introduced this dispersal zone to give officers the additional powers to approach people they suspect may be there to commit offences," Supt Baldwin said.
He said those involved in violent activity had "used rumours and allegations as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public".
The force earlier confirmed they had been investigating reports that "a man made inappropriate advances toward a teenage girl" in Kirkby on Monday 6 February.
No victim had been initially identified and a man in his 20s was arrested in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence but was released with no further action, it added.