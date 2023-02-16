Liverpool councillors with fines cancelled not standing in elections
- Published
Two senior Liverpool Labour councillors will not stand in upcoming elections, as the fallout from a parking fines investigation continues.
Eight days ago, it was revealed 14 Labour councillors had fines rescinded without any formal process over a five-year period.
Former Deputy Mayor Ann O'Byrne, who had 17 fines rescinded, announced she will not stand for election in May.
And Barry Kushner has been told he will not be allowed to stand at the polls.
Analysis by the Liverpool Echo found 51 penalty notices issued to elected members were challenged and rescinded between April 2015 and December 2020.
The leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats said Labour had done "everything in their power" to stop the details being made public.
The local Labour party said getting fines cancelled was "custom and practice" at the time and members were acting "in good faith" on advice from officers.
However, the council said this type of practice no longer goes on.
'Error of judgement'
Ms O'Byrne has represented Warbreck ward since 2007, and at one time hoped to become Labour's candidate for elected mayor of Liverpool.
A statement on Facebook did not address the parking issue, but in it she said she was leaving the council to focus on her community work.
It is understood all current Labour councillors who had had parking fines waived were interviewed by Labour Party officials this week.
Mr Kushner, a Norris Green councillor who has also served in the cabinet and currently chairs the council's finance and resources select committee, has been told he will not be allowed to represent Labour at May's elections.
After having had seven fines rescinded, he is understood to be considering whether to appeal against the party's decision.
Last week Anna Rothery, the former Lord Mayor of Liverpool and ex-Labour councillor who quit the party and went on to form the Liverpool Community Independents, apologised to the people of the city for what she called "an error of judgment".
'In a panic'
She was suspended from her group whilst investigations continue.
Ms Rothery incurred one parking fine which was cancelled and she has since offered to pay it.
Richard Kemp, who leads the Liberal Democrats opposition group on the council, said whilst it might appear Labour was doing the right thing, it should be noted the party had "done everything in their power to stop this information coming out".
"I first raised this officially 18 months ago and the Liverpool Echo had to struggle time and again over 16 months to get their FOI answered," he said.
"Any suggestion that Labour knows how to behave properly should be weighed against the fact that they are acting now in a panic because their suppression failed and people are appalled at their behaviour."
