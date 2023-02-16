Liverpool attack: Woman critically ill in city centre assault
A woman is critically ill after being attacked by another woman in Liverpool city centre, police have said.
The victim, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Mathew Street shortly before 03:00 GMT, Merseyside Police said.
She sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody, the force said.
