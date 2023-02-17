Bishop blesses solar panels on Chester Cathedral roof
Chester has become the first cathedral in the north of England to install solar panels on its roof.
The panels were blessed in a special rooftop ceremony by Bishop of Chester Rt Rev Mark Tanner and cathedral dean Very Rev Dr Tim Stratford.
Cathedral authorities said the 206 panels produce about a quarter of its energy consumption saving power costs and will reduce its carbon footprint.
It joins Gloucester and Salisbury cathedrals by installing solar panels.
The dean said the Diocese of Chester was "determined to be responsible and set a good example".
He added: "For us, sustainability includes ensuring that we are doing everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint and lessen our negative impact on our planet, and reduced costs mean we can fund the essential work carried out on our magnificent cathedral."
The Chester panels were unique with a design that allows them to "sit on the roof" rather than being fixed to the Grade I listed structure.
