Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Thomas Cashman in court for pre-trial review
- Published
A man accused of murdering schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel has appeared in court.
The nine-year-old died when a man with a gun opened fire after chasing convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her house in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting.
Thomas Cashman, 34, could be seen taking notes during the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.
He appeared via videolink from HMP Manchester for a pre-trial review which dealt with administrative matters and lasted about an hour-and-a-half.
Mr Cashman, of West Derby, Liverpool, is charged with murdering Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Ms Korbel.
He is also accused of two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Mr Cashman, who denies all the offences, spoke to confirm his name and that he could hear clearly over the link.
Judge Mrs Justice Yip remanded him in custody ahead of his trial, which will take place at Manchester Crown Court on 6 March.
Olivia's parents and other family members were in court, along with members of the press.
