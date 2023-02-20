Culcheth: Dead biker's mum appeals for crash witnesses
- Published
The mother of a teenage biker who was killed in a summer crash has appealed to a mystery motorcyclist to help police discover how her son died.
Cheshire Police have appealed to trace a motorcyclist who may have crucial information about a crash which killed Ben Smith, 17, in Culcheth on 18 July.
Ben died in a collision with a moped off Holcroft Lane at around 21:30 BST.
Police said the rider of a red motorbike seen nearby "may be key to understanding the exact circumstances".
Ben's 13-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries but was later discharged from hospital.
Ben's mother Sue appealed for witnesses.
"I am struggling to come to terms with the loss of my son at such a young age, I know that this will not bring Ben back but any help from the rider or other witnesses will help me and the police investigation into the collision," she said.