Southport FC calls off match after boiler failure
Southport FC said it had "no option" but to call off its National League North game with Spennymoor Town on Tuesday evening due to boiler failure.
The club said it had no hot water in the players' dressing rooms and spare parts it were not available in time.
It caused amusement on social media, with one fan describing the club as a "soap opera" and another tweeting how "cold showers would do them good".
Southport FC apologised for the inconvenience.
Daniel Moriarty tweeted: "What's wrong with a cold shower?" while others suggested players shower at home.
Another fan Steven, from Liverpool, tweeted: "Some one is in hot water."
And Collo tweeted: "Our club could be described as a bit of a soap opera at the moment."
BBC Radio Merseyside commentator Neil Turner said in covering almost 2,000 games, he had never heard of this reason for calling off a match.
"I have never experienced this," he said.
He cited extreme weather, a streaker and a medical episode but "never a boiler blowing up" as reasons for a match being postponed.
Southport FC said on its website: "Due to a boiler failure in the players' dressing rooms resulting in no hot water being available and the unavailability of the required parts to undertake the repair today, we have been left with no option but to inform the National League and our opponents that tonight's home game against Spennymoor Town will have to be postponed."
"This call has been made as early as possible to avoid unnecessary travel on the part of Spennymoor Town, the match officials and supporters but nonetheless we regret any inconvenience caused."
It added: "We are confident that the necessary repairs will be completed in good time for Saturday's home fixture with Hereford."