Chester Zoo joins Cheshire Science Corridor initiative
- Published
Chester Zoo has joined a special science initiative to help boost research into animal conservation.
The attraction has signed up to the Cheshire Science Corridor, which links research facilities and science-linked firms across the county.
It is believed to be the first UK zoo to become part of such a major science and technology cluster.
With about 20,000 animals, it was the second most popular paid attraction in England, drawing 1.6m visits in 2021.
The zoo's policy director Dr Simon Dowell said he hoped joining the corridor would further develop connections with other businesses and researchers.
He said: "Partnerships like this are absolutely key.
"With one million species at risk of extinction, including many here in the UK, we must stand together for nature.
"We now look forward to getting to know our partners in the corridor better and really driving work that will change the world for the better."
The science corridor - which includes sites at Alderley Park, Birchwood, Thornton Science Park and Ellesmere Port - is led by the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership.
Chairwoman Clare Hayward said: "The zoo is both a key tourist asset for the Cheshire and Warrington economy and is also leading cutting-edge vital conservation research both in the UK and across the world."