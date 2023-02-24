Merseyside pupils 'humiliated' by school skirt-length inspections
- Published
Female pupils say they have been left "humiliated" over enforcement of a uniform policy at a Merseyside school.
Girls have been made to enter Rainford High School in St Helens separately to boys and have had their skirt length inspected by male teachers, they claim.
Hundreds of pupils staged a protest against how rules, which have left some pupils in tears, have been imposed.
The school has not commented directly on the inspections but said it has a "clear policy" on uniforms in place.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition against the policy with some calling it "outdated" and "ridiculous".
Tony, a parent who has complained about the treatment of his daughter, said: "When pupils returned after half term, they lined girls up and examined their skirts and told them, 'Yours is suitable, yours is not'.
"It was humiliating. My daughter was so upset about it."
Corridor protests
The protests come after a letter was sent to parents in October, in which the school stated it had seen a "majority" of female students wearing skirts "significantly north of knee length".
Tony added his daughter had been given a detention for taking part in the protest on Wednesday.
He said: "I am so proud of my daughter for standing up for her beliefs, It's appalling how it's been handled."
Videos shared on TikTok show what was described as a "protest" at the school, with large groups of pupils gathered in corridors and male pupils wearing skirts on top of their uniforms.
The letter to parents argued skirts need to meet standards so pupils concentrate on work "without worrying that actions such as sitting down become overly precarious due to skirt length".
It added that pupils who fail to meet the uniform guidelines will "face challenges and potential sanctions".
'Understand sensitivities'
Rainford sixth form student, Summer, who took part in the protest on Wednesday, said: "It's annoying [the teachers] think we're protesting against the rule, [but] we're protesting how its being implemented - to have girls separated from boys. It's humiliating, and girls are leaving lessons crying.
"There is a minority that take it to the extreme and wear skirts too short. But they're branding everyone the same."
Head teacher Ian Young said that like many schools "we have a clear uniform policy".
"[We] understand there are often sensitivities around this matter," he said.
"Student voice is important in all aspects of school life, and we have been keen to find an acceptable viewpoint on uniform from all members of our school community.
"Work has been, and is continuing to be, undertaken with our young people by consulting student leadership teams to find an agreeable solution for both staff and students."