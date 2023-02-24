Liverpool's Strawberry Field to unveil Ukraine statue in time for Eurovision
A monument honouring Ukraine is coming to Liverpool's iconic Strawberry Field in time for Eurovision in May.
The Ukrainian Peace Monument - measuring 22ft (6m) tall - will be unveiled at the gardens as a "symbol of hope and for peace around the world".
The city will be the statue's temporary home - with plans to move it permanently to Ukraine when it is safe.
A smaller version has been put on display in the United States to mark one year war in the Ukraine began.
Kathy Versfeld, mission director at Strawberry Field, said: "This sculpture is a wonderful new addition to our gardens, particularly for the local Ukrainian community, who we have been supporting.
"The monument will also sit alongside the new Strawberry Field bandstand. Indeed, Eurovision will remind us how music has the power to unite us in times of strife. Our message is clear - whoever you are, wherever you are, give peace a chance."
As a boy, John Lennon used to play in the grounds of Strawberry Field, then a Salvation Army children's home, and it inspired the Beatles' song Strawberry Fields Forever.
The Eurovision Song Contest will run in Liverpool between 9 May and 13 May.