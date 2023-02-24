Warrington 'sexual predator' jailed for attack on teen
- Published
A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenager as she walked home from a night out has been jailed.
Gyulhan Hyusein subjected the victim to an "absolutely terrifying" ordeal in Warrington after attacking her in Orford Lane and then dragged her into an alleyway, police said.
Hours after the attack, officers found Hyusein, who they described as a "sexual predator", in the town centre.
The 25-year-old was jailed for eight years at Liverpool Crown Court.
He admitted two counts of sexual assault against the victim, who was in her late teens, Cheshire Police said.
Officers said the teenager was approached by Hyusein in Orford Lane as she walked home after a night out with friends at about 03:00 BST on 16 October.
Hyusein, of Longford Street, Warrington, put his arm around the teenager, who told him "no" and pushed him away.
He continued to assault her and after the teenager screamed for help, he dragged her into an alleyway, police said.
Hyusein then grabbed the victim's phone and threw it away before running off.
'Courage and bravery'
Officers were alerted to the attack and went through live CCTV footage, where they spotted Hyusein walking around Warrington town centre.
Det Con Laura Sandbach said: "Gyulhan Hyusein is a sexual predator. He attacked an innocent woman who was simply walking home, despite repeatedly being told to stop."
She said the victim had suffered an "absolutely terrifying" attack and praised her "courage and bravery".
"While she will never be able to forget what Hyusein did to her that night, I hope the fact that he is now behind bars where he belongs will provide her with some closure," she said.
The detective also praised the "eagle-eyed" officer who spotted Hyusein on the night of the attack.
Hyusein was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life and handed a lifetime restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.