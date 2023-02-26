Silver Jubilee Bridge between Runcorn and Widnes closes to drivers
A bridge across the River Mersey is set to close to motorists for three months while new lights are installed.
The new LED lights will allow the Silver Jubilee Bridge, connecting Runcorn and Widnes, to be lit up in different colours to mark a range of events and occasions.
Stef Nelson of Halton Borough Council said the scheme would be a boost for the "landmark" bridge.
The bridge will be closed in the day between 08:00 and 17:00 from Monday.
"Installing this fantastic modern lighting on the Silver Jubilee Bridge (SJB) has been an aspiration of ours for several years," said Mr Nelson, the council's portfolio holder for environment and urban renewal.
"Both of our bridges are iconic structures which are architecturally impressive, and we feel this improved lighting will help boost the position of the SJB as a major landmark in the North West, and help contribute towards promoting a night-time economy and culture in the borough."
The lights switch-on is expected to take place in May.
Routine maintenance on the bridge, which also spans the Manchester Shup Canal, will be undertaken during the closures.
The council said the lighting scheme was part the Mersey Gateway project funding and would not impact the budget for council services.
The bridge will remain open for buses, pedestrians and cyclists, but motorists will be directed to the Mersey Gateway Bridge.
