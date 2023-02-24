Ukrainian girl, 13, plays piano in Liverpool on war anniversary
- Published
A 13-year-old pianist, who fled Ukraine when the war began, has performed in Liverpool to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Alisa left her home in Kharkiv with her mother last February after the city was bombed and is now living in Wirral.
She played her country's national anthem in traditional dress at Liverpool ONE, ahead of a minute's silence at 11:00 GMT.
The teenager said it was something she "will never forget".
After fleeing her home she used her music to lift spirits in refugee camps in Ukraine and Poland, before moving to stay with a host family in Wirral.
She previously had played at dignitary events in Ukraine.
'Totally moved'
Donna Howitt, from Liverpool ONE, said: "Inviting [Alisa] to perform felt a respectful way to support her passion and join on the solidarity with the Ukrainian community on this day.
"I had the privilege of being able to visit Alisa and hear her play and I was totally moved - she is an incredibly talented young lady and has obviously done so much to support her friends and indeed her community too."
Alisa and her mum are now settling into their new life in Wirral, she added.